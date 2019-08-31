Express daily briefing: Assam NRC list at 10 am today, NIA ‘misreads’ blood test as hawala; and more

Advertising

Assam’s final NRC list out today, CM says those left out will be helped

Sealing the fate of lakhs of people, the final list of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published at 10 am Saturday. Witn edge, the government Friday stepped up security across all districts and sought to assure people that those excluded will not automatically be considered “illegal foreigners”. Click for live updates.

GDP growth contracts to 5%, slowest in six years

India’s GDP growth slipped to a 5 per cent low in the first quarter of April-June of the current fiscal year, becoming the slowest in six years. Data showed that the growth has slowed down in five out of eight sectors, reflecting the widespread weakness in the overall economy. This slowdown is expected to highly affect the income growth, which in turn, would further dent the consumption demand.

Editorial: Bigger, better

The success of the government’s big and bold step to consolidate state-owned banks will hinge on a much stronger and more independent central bank with an enhanced capability to supervise these banks and ensure financial stability. The government’s move comes at the right time, with the NPA or bad loans problem appearing to have bottomed out.

NIA ‘misreads’ blood test as hawala, summons top cardiologist

While investigating alleged hawala transactions between a cardiologist Professor and J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik, the NIA “misread” text messages to interpret ‘INR 2.78’ as a reference to the Indian Rupee while it actually stood for International Normalized Ratio (INR), the result of a blood test commonly conducted to check how quickly the blood clots in patients consuming anti-clotting medicines.

J&K police report: 280 law and order incidents in 3 weeks, Srinagar tops list

According to an internal report of the J&K Police accessed by The Indian Express, there have been around 280 law-and-order incidents across 10 districts of the Valley since the state’s special status was removed by the Centre on August 5. Of these, 160 occurred in Srinagar alone. At least 80 civilians have sustained pellet injuries in these incidents, official sources said.

Weekend reviews: Saaho is a damp squib

Much awaited Saaho is everything a thriller needs. It makes you settle down, fully prepared for a non-stop breathless, firing-from-all-cylinders ride. But eventually, it turns out to be a damp squib, writes movie critic Shubhra Gupta. Meanwhile, Sophie Nelisse’s performance in ‘47 Meters Down Uncaged’ has impressed Shalini Langer the most.

Tokyo dreams for Rajput

After missing out on 2016 Rio qualification, marksman Sanjeev Rajput clinches third silver in shooting World Cup to secure India’s eighth Olympic quota. Before Rio, Rajput had won gold at Korea in 2011 apart from a silver at Azerbaijan in 2016.

And finally…

Osamanabad, a rain-fed district that’s part of Marathwada in Maharashtra, has usually found itself in news for the wrong reasons, among them the high incidence of farmer suicides. However, initiatives by the district Magistrate Prashant Narnaware, a 2008-batch IAS officer

has transformed the farm economy of the villages in the district.