Express daily briefing: Team Kashmir – The officials holding fort; Five, including shooter, killed in West Texas gun rampage; and more

Excluded from NRC in Assam: 19,06,657

Of the 3,30,27,661 applicants, 19,06,657 were left out of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The next stop for these uncertain names is Foreigners’ Tribunals, where the exclusion can be challenged within 120 days. The outcome has, however, left the BJP in a fix as the numbers have not matched its historical demand.

Team Kashmir: The officials holding fort

Since the Centre revoked J&K’s special status on August 5, Kashmir has been under lockdown, amidst anticipation of violence. Bashaarat Masood profiles the officials, of Centre and state cadre, in-charge of both security and administration, who have been holding the fort for nearly a month.

NRC India’s ‘internal matter’, but cautious Dhaka says keeping ‘close watch’

Following the publication of final NRC list, Dhaka remained cautious, sticking to the line that New Delhi has assured that the process of identifying illegal immigrants is India’s “internal matter”. Officials in Dhaka, however, told Shubhajit Roy that Bangladesh is keeping a “close watch” on the development.

Tavleen Singh writes: Losing the peace in Kashmir

Our Kashmir problem is likely to become a bigger headache for Delhi than it was before. How long can this lockdown be sustained? PM Modi is now personally in charge of governing Kashmir so he needs to be vigilant. He needs to remember that if, as the BBC reported last week, there is a violent military crackdown underway, there is absolutely no chance of winning the peace.

‘Genesis of the Kashmir issue does not lie in Article 370; solution doesn’t lie in (removing) it’

Dr Aman Hingorani, eminent lawyer and author of Unravelling the Kashmir Knot explains the historical context of the ‘Kashmir issue’. In conversation with Apurva Vishwanath, he also talks about the legal and constitutional bases — and implications — of the removal of the special status of J&K?

The life, loves and poetry of Amrita Pritam

Amrita Pritam wrote about female sexuality, self-realisation and the pain of loss at a time when women mostly wrote on conservative themes. She was 16 when her first collection of verse was published under her maiden name Amrit Kaur. Her poem’s on partition captured deep loss and resonated with people on both sides of the border. Suanshu Khurana remembers Pritam, who would have turned 100 yesterday.

West Texas shooting: Five, including shooter, killed; 21 injured

In a second mass shooting within a month’s time, a white male in his 30s killed four people and injured 21 in a gun rampage between west Texas’ Midland and Odessa. The suspect hijacked a postal van and opened fire on police officials, motorists and shoppers before being shot dead.

And finally…

Valsad District Collector C R Kharsan was recognised under the category ‘Inclusive Innovation’ at the first The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards. Under the ‘e-Megh’ project, the Valsad district now has a six-inch sonar river gauge that provides real-time measurement of water levels, giving the administration two crucial hours to act before rising water in the Auranga river floods villages downstream.