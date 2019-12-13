Express daily briefing: As protests flare in Assam, murmurs in govt over ‘error of judgement; Food inflation in double digits after six years; and more

Top news on Tuesday morning. Top news on Tuesday morning.

President gives assent to CAB as wave of violence sweeps across Assam

The President gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Thursday as violence swept across Assam. At least two people were killed and 21 injured in alleged police firing, while two railway stations and a government office were vandalised, and the houses of two BJP MLAs attacked. As appeals were made by the Prime Minister and Assam Governor and Chief Minister to maintain peace, the Union Home Ministry readied 20 companies to move to Assam Friday. Internet remains suspended in Guwahati, which is under indefinite curfew.

As protests flare in Assam, murmurs in govt over ‘error of judgement’

As violent protests against the CAB spread, government and political functionaries in the national capital pointed to “unpreparedness, poor communication and error of judgment” by the Centre and the state government over reactions on the street to the legislation. A party source said the scale of violence “was not anticipated”, while another government source said “normalcy will return in 24-48 hours”.

Food inflation in double digits after six years

Consumer food price inflation has touched 10.01 per cent in November, the first time it has crossed single digits since December 2013. What is striking is how quickly it has risen — from just 2.99 per cent in August to 5.11 per cent in September, 7.89 per cent in October to 10.01 per cent last month. Equally significant is that the increase is not due to monsoon failure or drought, but crop damage from excess and unseasonal rains.

Opinion: Who is a citizen?

In response to Algu Rai Shastri’s question in the Constituent Assembly debates on January 8, 1949, who sought clarity on “who is a citizen of India and who is not”, Jawaharlal Nehru, responded, “So far as the refugees are concerned… we accept as citizens anybody who calls himself a citizen of India,” writes Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee

From Bihar to Tihar: 10 hanging ropes, made with soft cotton

A hanging rope from Bihar’s Buxar jail is made of several braids, containing a total of 7,200 threads. The 16-feet rope is made of cotton, and has just enough moisture to keep it soft. At the moment, 10 such ropes have been readied to be supplied to the capital’s Tihar Jail.

Baghpat rape victim gets threat of ‘Unnao-like’ fate

Two days before a 25-year old alleged rape victim was to appear in a New Delhi fast track court for a hearing on Friday, the main accused and some others pasted a pamphlet outside her Baghpat residence threatening her family of a “bigger incident than Unnao” if she made it to the court. The Baghpat woman’s grand father lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station in Baghpat rural following which the accused was arrested.

KL Rahul, a true blue batsman

Indian cricket team opener KL Rahul may have batted wretchedly out of the Test team, but he has also batted prolifically into an undroppable role in the limited-over versions. He is a man who is presently struggling with his longer-format form. But off-late “there’s newfound freedom in his batting, a reflection undoubtedly of the lightness of his mind”, writes Sandeep G.

UK elections: Exit polls predict majority for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives

As per an exit poll compiled by Ipsos Mori for the BBC, Sky News and ITV, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party looks set for a resounding victory in Britain’s election on Thursday, allowing him to deliver Brexit on January 31 in what would be the country’s most significant geopolitical move for 70 years. The poll shows the Conservatives winning a landslide 368 seats, more than enough for a comfortable majority in the 650-seat parliament.

