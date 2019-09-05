Express daily briefing: Article 370 was never intended to be forever, says Shashi Tharoor; Mumbai battered by incessant rains again; and more

J&K: 290 booked under PSA since August 5, says official

Advertising

In the 30 days since special status was revoked, at least 290 people have been booked under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA, sources in the government told Naveed Iqbal. Before August 5, these figures had ranged, on an average, between 70-80 per month. More than 100 of these detainees are being held outside the state.

Article 370 was never intended to be forever: Shashi Tharoor

Ahead of the release of his new book The Hindu Way, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told Manoj C G that the party is not defending scrapping of Article 370 “for all time” because it was “never intended to be forever”, but added that the way in which it was revoked was “undoubtedly violative of the spirit” of the Constitution.

Exclusive: Maharashtra gets just 4% of all Mudra loans but generates most new jobs

Advertising

Maharashtra garnered just 4 per cent share in the total loans disbursed under the Mudra scheme during April 2015 to December 2017, but generated the maximum additional jobs of 15 per cent.The top five states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal, accounted for about 70 per cent of total loans disbursed by value, The Indian Express has found.

Opinion: Bank for the buck

The finance minister’s announcement of the merger of public sector banks, coming in the wake of growth sinking to a six-year low, was meant to be seen as a big bang response to arresting the slowdown. On the contrary, it’s a needless distraction, writes Duvvuri Subbarao, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Overriding rule, Govt OKs NGT members for 3 years or ‘until further orders’

The government has cleared the appointment of an unspecified number of members in the National Green Tribunal for three years “or until further orders”. This flies in the face of the NGT Act which mandates a fixed five-year tenure and removal only after consultation with the Chief Justice of India and an inquiry conducted by a judge of the Supreme Court.

Mumbai battered by incessant rains again

The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ in Mumbai today, which indicates “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in the city and its neighbouring areas. Schools remained closed today. Local train services resumed this morning, a day after several were delayed or cancelled. At least 24 flights were grounded last night; three resumed at 1 am. In the last 11 years, the average September rainfall has been 341 mm. On Wednesday, the city received 350 mm. Track live news here.

Spot India’s biggest match-winner (it isn’t Virat Kohli)

Picking up a hat-trick in India’s West Indies tour to rip through the opposition’s top order, bowler Jasprit Bumrah became the ‘talk of the town’ and is currently being debated as the best fast bowler India has ever produced.

And finally…

Weighed under by ‘reverse dowry’, Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district embraced ‘Saathidaar Abhiyaan’ to phase it out as the dowry amount was going up to Rs 5 lakh in some cases. Under the campaign, the amount was capped at Rs 50,000 or less.