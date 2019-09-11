Express daily briefing: Apple iPhone 11 series is here; BJP leader Ram Madhav’s interview; and more

Pakistan using UN forum for malicious agenda: India

In a rebuttal to Islamabad’s claims on Kashmir, India hit out at Pakistan for “misusing” the UN Human Rights Council platform for “malicious political agendas”. Without naming Pakistan, India said this “fabricated narrative” comes from the “epicentre of global terrorism”, where “ringleaders were sheltered for years”. Prime Ministers of both the countries are likely to speak at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 27.

Apple iPhone 11 series is here, so is aggressive pricing on Apple services

Apple has launched the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max as well as its latest Apple Watch Series 5. Apple CEO Tim Cook also showcased a new iPad base model and revealed some an aggressively priced subscription for the Arcade and Apple TV+ services, writes Nandagopal Rajan from the launch event in California.

Ram Madhav Interview: ‘Sheikh Abdullah was in jail for decades’

Ram Madhav, BJP’s in-charge for J&K and the Northeastern states, speaks about the party’s strategies to overcome confusion over the NRC list in Assam, the issue of illegal immigrants and the communications lockdown in the Valley. “Preventive arrest is a part of political activity,” he said in an interview to Liz Mathew.

Opinion | An elusive peace

Eighteen years on, 9/11 marks the lack of closure to the war in Afghanistan. The return of the Taliban may have been averted for now but the road ahead for the hapless yet stoic Afghan citizen remains dark and dangerous. Will US policy be unveiled in the next Trump tweet? writes C. Uday Bhaskar.

Frozen screens tell story: Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander fell silent 335 m from Moon

Frozen screens at ISRO’s mission control show that communication with Vikram Lander was lost when it was around 335 metres from the surface of the Moon. As per plan, Vikram should have lost most of its velocity by the time it was 400 m from the moon’s surface and should have been hovering above the intended landing site in order to make a soft-landing.

First time in 30 years, why NAFED faces challenge

NAFED has been tasked with buying all the apples growers bring to Kashmir’s mandis. A bumper crop — for which there would hardly be any private buyers with the current movement restrictions — and a very short time to put the purchasing process in place has made things challenging for NAFED.

Bihar medical admission loophole: Low ranks mean top colleges

Students in Bihar find themselves in such a piquant situation because of a rule that bars those already admitted to any college after the second round of counselling from attending the mop-up round. They now complain that this “non-transparent” counselling by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has forced at least 125 candidates with better state ranks to remain content with colleges they were allotted in the first two rounds.

And finally…

Coaching manuals insist on economy of movement, but Australia’s Steve Smith has technique which flies in the face of convention. He is all dares and there is a bit of showmanship in his style. But he makes all that flashiness seem utilitarian. He doesn’t do it as others do; he does it as he wishes to do.