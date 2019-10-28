Express daily briefing: Al-Baghdadi’s death will damage ISIS, but not destroy it; Naga peace talks; and more

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena still in hunt for CM’s post, BJP likely to offer Deputy CM

Under pressure from the Shiv Sena, which has sought “equal sharing of power” ahead of government formation, the BJP is learnt to have offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to its ally in Maharashtra. While a formal decision is likely only after Monday, the two allies have been holding back-channel discussions.

Al-Baghdadi’s death will damage ISIS, but not destroy it

The violent death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State, in a raid by US forces announced Sunday by President Donald Trump, is a significant blow to the world’s most fearsome terrorist group. But analysts said it was unlikely to freeze attempts by Islamic State franchises and sympathizers around the world to sow mayhem and fear in the name of their extremist ideology, as per the New York Times report.

1.2 lakh thermal wear, 100 toilets: Extra forces face Valley winter

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August, more than 700 companies of paramilitary forces drawn from the CRPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP have been sent to Kashmir to maintain law and order. With Delhi giving no signal on reduction of troops in the Valley, a senior officer of the central armed police forces said they will have to prepare for a very harsh winter, which will set mid-November onward. Since all additional troops have been drawn from the plains, they never had winter clothing suitable for Kashmir.

Opinion: National dishonour

The abiding disgrace of new India is that despite unprecedented quantities of wealth and the vulgar ostentation which has become customary in the gaudy glitter of city life, India is unable to overcome hunger and malnourishment. At its core, the reason for India’s continuing failures to end it is the indifference of people who have never known the agony of involuntary hunger. This is ultimately the result of our enormous cultural comfort with inequality, our gravest and most culpable civilisational flaw, writes Harsh Mander.

Explained: Naga talks — Long road, issues

As the deadline set by the Centre for concluding the Naga peace talks arrives this week (Oct 31), here is a primer on the long history of the Naga struggle, the territorial demand, and the role of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah). While the Centre’s interlocutor and now Nagaland’s Governor, R N Ravi, has stressed that the government intends to meet the deadline, some key issues remain unresolved with the NSCN (I-M).

We are making PDS more poor-friendly while rolling back cash transfers: Paswan

One of the big ideas floated by the new central government has been the plan to have a ‘One Nation, One Card’. Harikishan Sharma spoke to Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, to understand what this is and how will it work.

Won’t be surprised if more than 6,000 Bangladeshi fans turn up at Eden: Habibul Bashar

In an interview to The Indian Express’ Shamik Chakrabarty, Bangladesh national selector Habibul Bashar said, “This is Bangladesh’s first full tour, which makes the assignment even more important from Bangladesh’s perspective.” He said they are very excited, especially for the fact that they will be playing a Test at the Eden Gardens.”Playing a Test at Lord’s is a matter of pride and prestige. The same applies to a Test at the Eden Gardens,” he said.

And finally…

Altering its original plan to set up a mega rolling stock company to include all factories under it, Indian Railways plans to form two new central PSUs as holding companies to control coach and engine production. The latest proposal in the project, which is being seen as a major reform in the rail sector, will soon come up for inter-ministerial consultation.