Express Briefing: Day after Rahul Bajaj spoke up, BJP and ministers hit back; What Pak SC ruling on Army chief means for India; and more

Day after Rahul Bajaj spoke up, BJP and ministers hit back

A day after Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj expressed concern over the lack of confidence among corporates to criticise the central government, many BJP ministers attempted to douse the fire after Bajaj’s remarks — what one of them claimed were attempts to “weave fake narratives” over the remarks — went viral on social media. The BJP’s IT cell, however, sought to link Bajaj to the previous Congress-led UPA regime.

Jailed for sedition after Pulwama, PM scholarship student struggles to put life back together

Two days after the terror attack in Pulwama, Haris Manzoor, a Kashmiri nursing student, was arrested along with two of his friends, on charges of sedition for an argument on Facebook with a classmate. Manzoor’s PM scholarship was discontinued after his arrest and after spending seven months in Bengaluru’s Central Jail, the student is struggling to get his life back.

Call, data rates to be dearer by up to 40 per cent from tomorrow

Setting the stage for a shake-up in the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea have announced rate hikes on pre-paid packages by up to 42% beginning December 3, while Reliance Jio is introducing “all-in-one” plans which will see tariff hike of up to 40% from December 6. The hike would enable the companies enough elbow room to get out of the financial mess that they are currently in.

Editorial: Those who question

On Saturday, Rahul Bajaj spoke about fear to power. A day earlier, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of how a “toxic combination of deep distrust, pervasive fear” is “stifling” economic growth. Also on Friday, came news of the GDP growth rate hitting a 26-quarter low. It is up to the Modi government now to join the dots — not to see another conspiracy in the three events, or to create another spectre, but to acknowledge and respect their sobering message.

Editor of Madhya Pradesh paper that carried reports on honey trap case raided

Days after Sanjha Lokswami, an Indore-based eveninger, carried reports on the honey trap case complainant Harbhajan Singh, police raided its office and other establishments owned by its editor Jitendra Soni. The eveninger had alleged that Singh was himself involved in the scam but was forced to file a complaint to allow police to raid the premises owned by the women and take possession of evidence from them to save the reputation of people who had been blackmailed in the past.

Explained: What Pak SC ruling on Army chief means for India

In what is being seen as a challenge to the Army chief’s position, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has asked the Imran Khan-led government to justify its decision to extend the tenure of General Bajwa by three years. The current crisis may push the Pakistan Army to take action against the terrorist groups operating out of the territory — a longstanding demand of India.

World XI vs Asia XI on cards as world’s largest stadium opens in Ahmedabad

The new Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad will be the world’s largest cricket ground and is likely to be ready to host its first match next March. Built at a cost of Rs 700 crore after razing the old structure at Motera, it can seat more fans than Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has a capacity of just over a lakh.

In what may be the longest trek by a tiger in India, a sub-adult T1C1 walked 1,300 km over six months, to reach Dnyanganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district Sunday. Starting from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal district, T1C1 appears not to have stopped anywhere for more than four-five days, and that too only when he made a kill, mostly of cattle.