Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die amid calls by Oppn to discuss land deals in Ayodhya

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die Wednesday amid calls by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for a discussion on a report of The Indian Express that local officials who have served in or are serving in Ayodhya bought land in the region after the Supreme Court cleared the decks for the construction of the Ram temple in 2019.

“It is an important issue, sir. You might have seen in The Indian Express that the MLAs, mayor, relatives of commissioner, SDM, DIG and officials in Ayodhya…,” Kharge said, holding a copy of the newspaper. However, his request was denied as Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said a newspaper cannot be read out and prior notice has to be given.

Exclusive | Kin of officials bought land from trust under probe for illegal transfer of Dalit land

An investigation by The Indian Express has revealed that private buyers who rushed in to purchase land anticipating hefty gains after the Supreme Court green-lighted the construction of the Ram Mandir in 2019 include local MLAs, close relatives of bureaucrats who have or are serving in Ayodhya, and local revenue officials whose job is to authenticate land transactions.

“It is a very important newspaper,” Kharge said, to which Naidu responded, “Very important, I also like that newspaper like you also and many people in the House also. But the question is that the system is that newspaper cannot be read. You have to give notice.”

“Honourable members, the Winter Session of the august House concludes today. I am not happy to share with you that the House functioned much below its potential. I urge all of you to collectively and individually introspect if this session could have been different and better. I don’t want to elaborately speak on the course of this session as it could lead to a very critical view,” Naidu added.