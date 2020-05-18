Express e-Adda LIVE Updates: Perform, reform, transform is vision of the govt, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has earned a reputation in the Cabinet as a crisis manager and doer, who has revived the highways construction sector. (File) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has earned a reputation in the Cabinet as a crisis manager and doer, who has revived the highways construction sector. (File)

Union Minister in charge of Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, who was the guest at the Indian Express e-adda on Monday, said the vision of the government for the country’s economic revival was “perform, reform, transform”.

“The govt has pumped in Rs 20 lakh crore. We need maximum investment in power, road, infrastructure sector by increasing liquidity into the market. This liquidity will increase the speed of the country’s economic wheel. We also need economic reforms,” Nitin Gadkari said.

Amid the health challenges posed by Covid-19, two key sectors are crucial for the country’s economic revival — transport infrastructure and MSMEs, for which the government has announced a full credit guarantee on fresh loans up to Rs 3 lakh crore.

Gadkari has the unenviable task of overseeing this revival exercise as the country eases out of the lockdown.

The survival and revival of MSMEs is at the heart of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the government over the week, and more measures are expected to breathe life into the economy.

One of the key strategists in the BJP leadership, as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari has earned a reputation in the Cabinet as a crisis manager and doer, who has revived the highways construction sector.