Express e-Adda LIVE Updates: Peace and tranquility should be basis of relations with China, says Jaishankar

Monday, September 07, 2020
Updated: September 7, 2020 7:36:34 pm
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is at the centre of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is at the centre of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China, said on Monday peace and tranquility should be basis of relations with the neighbouring country. “India and China have had a difficult recent history. Practical issue is one of disengagement and de-escalation. Indian and Chinese leaders have had informal talks at Wuhan and in Chennai. The conversations were about strategic intentions and posture,” Jaishankar said during an interaction at Express E-Adda.

Rising from being a career diplomat to India’s Foreign Secretary to its External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar has had a ringside view of the twists and turns of India’s policy in the neighbourhood and beyond, the deepening of its ties with partners old and new, and the evolution of its rightful claim to a seat at the global high table.

At the E-Adda, Jaishankar will be in conversation with C Raja Mohan, Contributing Editor, The Indian Express and Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, and Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor, The Indian Express, who covers foreign affairs for the paper.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is speaking on the global Covid-19 situation, border crisis with China and relations with India's neighbours. Follow Express e-adda live updates

19:31 (IST)07 Sep 2020
19:22 (IST)07 Sep 2020
When a country tries to rise, there will be a push back: Jaishankar

When a country tries to rise, Newton's "third law of politics" comes into play. "For every rise there will be a pushback. At the end of the day, what matters whether you will rise and stand up to your core interests," says Jaishankar.

19:11 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Jaishankar says his book based on his insights to the changing global order

Speaking on his new book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World', Jaishankar says it is based on his insights to the changing global order. "Even with friends, we have differences. The entire ecosystem is changing. This is the kind of world we have to be prespared for," he says.

19:04 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Jaishankar speaks on his new book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'

18:57 (IST)07 Sep 2020
S Jaishankar: From career diplomat to foreign minister

18:56 (IST)07 Sep 2020
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is our guest at Express Adda today

Welcome to our live. At today's Express E-Adda, our guest is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The minister is at the centre of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China and will share his views at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has spotlighted increasing uncertainties in international relations. 

Rahul Gandhi, S Jaishankar, Rahul gandhi on Modi, Narendra modi, Indian express news Jaishankar's new book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World' has been released over the weekend

This is also a good time to listen to Jaishankar for another reason – his much-awaited new book, The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, has been released over the weekend. While the book promises to be a must-read, the Express E-Adda will provide a unique opportunity to gain insights from its author in person.

On November 14 last year, while delivering the Fourth Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture, Jaishankar had shared his ideas on ‘Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World’. The lecture has been developed into a chapter in his book, titled, ‘The Dogmas of Delhi: Overcoming the Hesitations of History’.

