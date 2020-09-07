Express e-Adda LIVE Updates: Peace and tranquility should be basis of relations with China, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is at the centre of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is at the centre of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China, said on Monday peace and tranquility should be basis of relations with the neighbouring country. “India and China have had a difficult recent history. Practical issue is one of disengagement and de-escalation. Indian and Chinese leaders have had informal talks at Wuhan and in Chennai. The conversations were about strategic intentions and posture,” Jaishankar said during an interaction at Express E-Adda.

Rising from being a career diplomat to India’s Foreign Secretary to its External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar has had a ringside view of the twists and turns of India’s policy in the neighbourhood and beyond, the deepening of its ties with partners old and new, and the evolution of its rightful claim to a seat at the global high table.

At the E-Adda, Jaishankar will be in conversation with C Raja Mohan, Contributing Editor, The Indian Express and Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, and Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor, The Indian Express, who covers foreign affairs for the paper.