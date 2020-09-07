Express e-Adda LIVE Updates: Peace and tranquility should be basis of relations with China, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is at the centre of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China, said on Monday peace and tranquility should be basis of relations with the neighbouring country. “India and China have had a difficult recent history. Practical issue is one of disengagement and de-escalation. Indian and Chinese leaders have had informal talks at Wuhan and in Chennai. The conversations were about strategic intentions and posture,” Jaishankar said during an interaction at Express E-Adda.
Rising from being a career diplomat to India’s Foreign Secretary to its External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar has had a ringside view of the twists and turns of India’s policy in the neighbourhood and beyond, the deepening of its ties with partners old and new, and the evolution of its rightful claim to a seat at the global high table.
At the E-Adda, Jaishankar will be in conversation with C Raja Mohan, Contributing Editor, The Indian Express and Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, and Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor, The Indian Express, who covers foreign affairs for the paper.
India and China have had a difficult recent history, says S Jaishankar.
When a country tries to rise, Newton's "third law of politics" comes into play. "For every rise there will be a pushback. At the end of the day, what matters whether you will rise and stand up to your core interests," says Jaishankar.
Speaking on his new book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World', Jaishankar says it is based on his insights to the changing global order. "Even with friends, we have differences. The entire ecosystem is changing. This is the kind of world we have to be prespared for," he says.
S Jaishankar's new book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World' has been released over the weekend. With the period from the 2008 global financial crisis to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic seeing a real transformation of the world order, Jaishankar analyses the challenges India faces and spells out possible policy responses in the book. As India rises in the world order, it should not only visualise its interests with great clarity but also communicate them effectively, he writes in the book.
Welcome to our live. At today's Express E-Adda, our guest is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The minister is at the centre of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China and will share his views at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has spotlighted increasing uncertainties in international relations.