Express e-Adda LIVE updates: This is the pralay of Hindu mythology, says Arvind Subramanian

Express Adda LIVE updates: Arvind Subramanian will be in conversation in the Express Adda webinar with Harish Damodaran, National Editor, and P Vaidyanathan Iyer, Executive Editor (National Affairs).

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Tuesday is the chief guest at the Express Adda, which is being hosted by The Indian Express online for the first time. Subramanian said India should plan for negative growth rates in this financial year.

“For developing countries like India, the trade off between lockdown and economic activity should be different from developed countries. This is the pralay of Hindu mythology,” he said.

Besides discussing the contours of a prudent yet compassionate macro-economic policy framework, Subramanian also spoke on the immediate and medium-term challenges facing the economy, the policy options before leaders, and the trade-offs there in.

He has had first-hand experience with ideating and framing key structural reforms — from introduction of Goods and Services Tax to the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme — during his term as CEA in the Ministry of Finance.

