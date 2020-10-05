Expose those who want to incite caste riots, says Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Cautioning BJP workers of “conspiracies” against the government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked them to “expose those who want to incite caste and communal riots” in the country and the state.

“Those who do not like development, they want to incite caste and communal riots in the country and state and want to stop development,” Adityanath said after attending a review meeting for upcoming byelections to seven Assembly constituencies.

“These people want to gain political mileage in the backdrop of riots, and that is why they are hatching new conspiracies every day,” he added.

During his interaction with party workers, Adityanath said that a lot of development work has taken place, especially during the pandemic, which their political rivals “are finding it difficult to digest”.

As a result, people who don’t want development are hatching conspiracies, he said, and urged party workers to stay alert of any such conspiracies and “expose them”. The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid the Opposition’s protest against the government’s handling of the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and brutally assaulted— leading to her death.

All the accused in the case belong to the upper caste. The government on Saturday ordered a CBI probe into the incident after widespread outrage and criticism.

Adityanath also told party workers that the upcoming byelections would be different due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as large public meetings would not take place.

He directed booth-level BJP workers to instead focus on “door-to-door” campaign and reach out to people with the welfare schemes launched by the Central and the state government. He told them to form committees for each and every booth in the constituencies and four to five teams for door-to-door campaign.

Earlier in the day, he met party workers from Naugawan Sadat Assembly seat where byelection will be held on November 3 — neccesitated by the death of sitting MLA and minister Chetan Chauhan. Chauhan had died of Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.