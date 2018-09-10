West Bengal: Explosion destroys TMC party office in Birbhum district

Birbhum: A Trinamool Congress party office collapses after a high-intensity explosion inside it, at a village in Birbhum district on Monday, Sep 10, 2018. (PTI photo) Birbhum: A Trinamool Congress party office collapses after a high-intensity explosion inside it, at a village in Birbhum district on Monday, Sep 10, 2018. (PTI photo)

A high-intensity explosion destroyed a Trinamool Congress party office in Birbhum district Monday, police said. The incident took place at Barrah village under Kankartala police station area. It is yet to be ascertained if anyone has been injured in the explosion, police said.

The party office was locked from outside when the explosion occurred which damaged a big portion of the office, they said. “The local people claimed that the office was locked at the time of explosion,” Kunal Agarwal, Superintendent of Police, Birbhum, said,

“To ensure the nature of explosion some more time is required. So far, no person has been arrested in this connection,” he added.

Anubrata Mondal, the district TMC president, alleged that BJP-backed miscreants from Jharkhand attacked the party office with bombs. District BJP president Ramkrishna Roy described Mondals allegation as “ridiculous”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App