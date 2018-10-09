Explosion at Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai Steel Plant: At least six dead, 14 injured

The explosion took place in a gas pipeline, near a coke oven section of the plant, located around 30 km from the state capital Raipur. The explosion took place in a gas pipeline, near a coke oven section of the plant, located around 30 km from the state capital Raipur.

At least six people were killed and 14 injured following an explosion at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district Tuesday morning. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital with burn injuries, senior police officials said. The plant is operated by state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

The explosion took place in a gas pipeline at 11 am, likely in the CoCo 1 batteries, which is created from coking coal, located around 30 km from state capital Raipur.

Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) G P Singh said, “At least six people were burnt to death while 14 others received injuries and most of them were said to be in a serious condition,” reported PTI.

Over 24 employees were present in the steel plant at the time of explosion, said Singh.

Sources in the plant administration have stated that the Energy Management Department was doing a “gas job” which can be termed as maintenance. “This is fuel for blast furnaces and gases are generated,” a source told the Indian Express.

According to the police, a search is underway as more people are feared to be trapped. Police officials further said smoke from the blast were making rescue operations difficult.

Police say some more may be trapped and search is underway, but the smoke and gas after such an explosion makes situation difficult. Are hopeful that there are not too many more missing, but cant say categorically at the moment. Of those injured, some very serious @IndianExpress — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) October 9, 2018

Police personnel and a rescue team are present at the explosion site. Further details are awaited.

According to SAIL’s website, Bhilai Steel Plant produces and supplies rails to Indian Railways including heavy steel plates and structural steel.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd