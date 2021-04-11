Exploring option of restricted lockdown in worst-affected districts of Haryana, says Anil Vij

People stand in a queue to undergo Covid-19 tests at Civil Hospital, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Gurgaon, Saturday. (PTI)

The Haryana government Saturday shut down all anganwadi centres and creches till April 30 even as Health Minister Anil Vij indicated that the state might go in for a restricted lockdowns in the most affected districts next week. This comes as state reported 2,937 fresh cases of infections and 11 deaths in last 24 hours.

Vij said that he will discuss the Covid-19 situation with the chief minister on Monday. “The option of restricted lockdown in worst affected districts is being considered, but the final decision shall be taken after consultations with the CM,” he said.

The fresh infections took the number of active Covid-19 patients to 19,453. They include 273 in critical condition, including 226 on oxygen support and 47 on ventilator.

Gurgaon reported maximum 864 new cases followed by Karnal (271), Panchkula (217), Sonipat (203), Faridabad (200), Kurukshetra (181), Yamunanagar (168), Hisar (124), Ambala (123), Rohtak (121), Panipat (104), Sirsa and Kaithal (78 each), Jhajjar (70), Fatehabad (53), Bhiwani (28), Rewari (25), Jind (14), Palwal (5), Nuh (4), and Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh (3 each).

Among the 11 fatalities, two each were reported from Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar, while one patient each died in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Jind.

Meanwhile, additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Sanjeev Kaushal, said the decision to shut down creches and anganwadis has been taken to contain the transmission rate of infections.

“All government and private schools shall remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till April 30 as vacations have been declared for these classes. Teachers, however, would continue to attend the schools and do administrative work, including preparation of results etc,” he said.

“Admission and other work processes in schools shall continue uninterrupted. Covid-19 appropriate behavior such as social distancing, use of face mask, sanitization, hand hygiene etc. would have to be strictly followed,” Kaushal added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Gurgaon Friday, had offered reassurance that the government is “keeping an eye” on the Covid situation, and warned people against “panicking”. “We are continuously keeping an eye on the situation… Overall, normal life should continue, panic should not be created… The way in which we had controlled the situation earlier, we will control the situation again,” he said.