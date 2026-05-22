Explore alternative energy sources, PM Modi tells Government amid West Asia crisis

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With the crisis in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz straining energy supplies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged the Council of Ministers to urgently explore alternative energy sources, including a push for biogas as a substitute for LPG cooking gas.
The directive came as Modi addressed a three-and-a-half-hour ministerial meeting shortly after returning from a tour of the UAE and four European nations where the conflict in West Asia and its fallout ranked high in the discussions.
The Prime Minister also called upon his government to implement reforms with vigour, underlining that Viksit Bharat 2047 was not merely a promise but a commitment, and stressed the need to focus on the future rather than past complacencies or regrets.
At the meeting, where key ministries made presentations on reforms, Modi spoke on ease of living, and made clear that new initiatives or reforms should not trouble or harass citizens. The purpose of all reforms should be to ease the lives of citizens, he is learnt to have told the ministers.
The ministries of External Affairs, Agriculture, Forest, Road Transport, Corporate Affairs, Labour, Commerce and Power made presentations about the initiatives they have undertaken. The Cabinet Secretary and the Niti Aayog vice chairperson also made presentations on reforms.
The meeting began with External Affairs Minister S Jaishaknar’s brief presentation on Modi’s five-nation tour, highlighting the outcomes. Thereafter, senior officials from the ministries made presentations. A source said reforms undertaken in the last two years were highlighted. The focus was on reforms, necessary for ease of living, the source said.
It is learnt that the ministers were also apprised about the performance of ministries and departments on various indicators including disposal of files and public grievances. The top five and bottom five ministries on each indicator were ranked, it is learnt.
The NDA-3 government is set to complete two years in power on June 9.
In his remarks, the Prime Minister is learnt to have reiterated his governance mantra of ‘reform, perform, transform and inform’. He asked the ministers and top officials to work towards a developed India by 2047.
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