Explore alternative energy sources, PM Modi tells Government amid West Asia crisis

The directive came as Modi addressed a three-and-a-half-hour ministerial meeting shortly after returning from a tour of the UAE and four European nations. (File Photo)

With the crisis in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz straining energy supplies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged the Council of Ministers to urgently explore alternative energy sources, including a push for biogas as a substitute for LPG cooking gas.

The directive came as Modi addressed a three-and-a-half-hour ministerial meeting shortly after returning from a tour of the UAE and four European nations where the conflict in West Asia and its fallout ranked high in the discussions.

The Prime Minister also called upon his government to implement reforms with vigour, underlining that Viksit Bharat 2047 was not merely a promise but a commitment, and stressed the need to focus on the future rather than past complacencies or regrets.