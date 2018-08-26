Explained: Why Maharashtra govt’s decision to penalise trade below MSP may not yield desired results

With only a month before kharif season starts, the move has caused major consternation among traders, who claimed that such a step will disrupt the market and eventually cause problems for farmers. (Express photo by Deepak Daware) With only a month before kharif season starts, the move has caused major consternation among traders, who claimed that such a step will disrupt the market and eventually cause problems for farmers. (Express photo by Deepak Daware)

The Maharashtra government has decided to penalise trade below the government-mandated Minimum Support Price (MSP) by introducing amendments in the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963. Trade below MSP will attract a jail term of one year as well as a fine of Rs 50,000. With only a month before kharif season starts, the move has caused major consternation among traders, who claimed that such a step will disrupt the market and eventually cause problems for farmers.

Also read | Traders hit, 1-year jail in Maharashtra for buying below MSP

What is MSP and why is it needed?

Before the start of kharif and rabi seasons, the Commission of Agriculture Cost and Pricing (CACP) declares the MSP for kharif and rabi crops. This indicative price is calculated by taking into account the cost of production as well as the present rate of inflation in the market. It is reasoned that if farmers realise these prices, they will be able to make a fair amount of profit.

After harvesting, the crops land up in wholesale markets, where their price is decided by an open auction. Traders and commission agents decide on the price on the basis of the quality of the produce as well as whether it adheres to the Fair Average Quality (FAQ). The APMC Act of 1963 puts the onus on wholesale market committees to ensure that trade below MSP doesn’t take place.

Why MSP is difficult to enforce?

While on paper, traders are supposed to use MSP as the ceiling price at the beginning of the auction, in most cases, MSP is not realised by the farmers. Traders cite the inability of the produce to adhere to the FAQ, or farmers bringing mixed quality crops to the market, as reasons for trade below MSP. Other factors that decide the price is the complex market mechanism and the way the global economy and international markets operate. Traders have also pointed out how the government procurement agency, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED), often sells produce below MSP to traders. While NAFED has the option of securing a bailout from the government to cover its losses, traders say that if they are forced to buy the produce at higher prices than they can afford, they will end up going bankrupt.

Currently, in the Latur wholesale market, tur is trading well below its MSP of Rs 5,675 per quintal while soybean, another major crop produced by Maharashtra, is trading just above the MSP of Rs 3,399 per quintal. In markets across the state, most of the commodities are now trading below MSP, although the harvest produce is yet to arrive.

Why it’s difficult to fix the price of a produce?

The law of supply and demand is the fundamental force that dictates prices, and in case demand is more than supply, prices automatically go up. Citing the example of tur, traders said excess production of the commodity and held-over stock with the government have pushed down prices consecutively for two years. Even this year, tur prices are unlikely to reach MSP, due to the pending stock of the commodity. Soybean, on the other hand, has seen bullish trends, despite a 10 per cent increase in the area of cultivation. This is due to the possibility of soymeal exports this year, said market sources.

For many commodities, cheap imports have driven down the prices of the domestically produced good. While the imported version of lemon tur is selling at Rs 3,350 per quintal, the average traded price in the domestic market is Rs 3,640 per quintal.

How the move may affect traders, farmers?

A Government Resolution on the state government’s order is yet to be issued, but murmurs of dissent are already audible. Traders’ unions and even farmers’ organisations have protested against the move which, they say, will only add to the problems of farmers. A statement issued by Manikrao Kadam, Marathwada president of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghthana, criticised the move and said the government has no mechanism to ensure that farmers are paid proper prices.

In the present scenario, the wholesale market is the only place where farmers can offload their produce. The government intervenes only during a crisis, when trade falls below MSP. The mandis and the traders operating in them are now facing a peculiar situation – to trade or not to trade. In case they refuse to trade, they may lose their licences, while if they do trade below MSP, they may end up facing a jail sentence. Traders’ associations have already started writing to the government, to lodge their protest against the move.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App