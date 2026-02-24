Explained: What is ‘Prahaar’, India’s first counter-terrorism policy?

Centre unveils ‘Prahaar’, India’s first counter-terrorism policy focused on zero tolerance, intelligence-led prevention and cutting terror funding and safe havens. (File/representational)

The Centre on Monday unveiled ‘Prahaar’, describing it as India’s first comprehensive counter-terrorism policy. Announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the framework is built on “zero tolerance”, intelligence-led prevention and coordinated response to extremist violence.

Here is what the policy says:

A seven-pillar strategy

‘Prahaar’, literally meaning ‘strike’, lays out a multi-layered plan structured around seven pillars — prevention, response, aggregating internal capacities, human rights and rule-of-law based processes, countering conditions that enable terrorism including radicalisation, alignment with global efforts and shaping international counter-terror measures, and recovery and resilience through a whole-of-society approach

Zero tolerance, no religious attribution

The document reiterates that India maintains a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and that there can be “no justification whatsoever” for violence