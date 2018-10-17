Explain why no attacks since August 28 if Yavatmal tigress is a man-eater: Bombay HC to forest dept

An image of the 6-yr-old tigress. (Express Photo by Deepak Daware) An image of the 6-yr-old tigress. (Express Photo by Deepak Daware)

THE Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the Forest Department to make a fresh submission on the situation in Pandharkawda division, seeking an explanation as to why there were no attacks since August 28 if tigress T1 is a man-eater.

The HC has also asked the department to explain the discrepancy in two of its orders. The first order on September 4 states that the cubs would be tranquilised and caught alive, and the tigress would then be tranquilised or shot. The second order, on August 10, puts the sequence in reverse.

An intensive operation is on to catch or shoot tigress T1 and catch her two cubs alive in Ralegaon area of Yavatmal district, where 13 people have died in tiger attacks since June 2016.

Also Read | To kill or not to kill

The two directives came during hearing on a fresh plea by activists Sarita Subramaniam (Mumbai) and Jerryl Banait (Nagpur) seeking removal of shooter Shafat Ali Khan from the operation as “he was a shooter and not an expert in tranquilising”.

The bench, comprising Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice S M Modak, while making it clear that it was not in any way looking into aspects already upheld by the SC, said the Forest Department should explain why no attack has happened in the area for more than a month and a half if the tigress was a habitual man-eater.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App