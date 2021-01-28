Explain why legal action shouldn’t be taken: Delhi Police writes to Krantikari Kisan Union chief

The police said in the letter that they had come to an agreement with the farmer leaders to conduct the tractor rally along three designated routes, but Singh and other leaders acted in an irresponsible manner on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote to farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh, asking him to explain why legal action should not be taken against him and his organisation, Krantikari Kisan Union, a day after the national capital witnessed violence during the tractor march.

The letter, signed by DCP (HQs) Chinmoy Biswal, asked Singh to send his response in three days.

“You are asked to explain as to why legal action shouldn’t be taken against you and other members of your organisation… You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation,” it said.

Singh could not be reached for his response. Volunteers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a united front of the protesting farmers, said Singh has not received the letter yet.

The police said in the letter that they had come to an agreement with the farmer leaders to conduct the tractor rally along three designated routes, but Singh and other leaders acted in an irresponsible manner on Tuesday.

“Your wrong intent was apparent in the night of January 25 itself when militant component of protesting farmers and fabricated tractors, who were on the rear of the dharna, were brought forward at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. These militant elements occupied the stage and started provocative speeches right from the early hours of January 26,” the letter said.

According to the police, the tractor rally started at 7.30-8.30 am from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and not noon. They accused Singh of not waiting till the end of Republic Day parade and going ahead with the rally.

During discussions with the police, Singh had agreed to lead the rally from his organisation but he was not found at the front. Further, Singh also violated the terms of the rally by taking out more than 5,000 tractors, said the police.

“The number of tractors were much higher than agreed upon. In gross violation of the conditions, many participants of your organisation carried weapons,” said the police in the letter.

Calling the Red Fort incident an “anti-national act”, the police said Singh’s organisation was behind the clashes. The incident led to violence and vandalism in parts of Delhi and several police personnel were injured during the clashes.