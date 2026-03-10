1.5 lakh kg Amul products destroyed after Jaipur firm found ‘changing date on expired items’

Officials said that about 12,000 cartons were found with expired dates, and in 3,000 cartons, the expiry dates had allegedly been erased from the packets. (Express photo)

In a major action, Rajasthan’s Food Safety Department has destroyed about 1.5 lakh kilograms of Amul’s expired non-dairy food items in Jaipur, which were allegedly being prepared for sale by erasing the date and adding a new one.

Principal Secretary of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gayatri Rathore, said that a person filed a complaint on the 181 helpline, claiming that Messrs Athlete Distributor was preparing to sell expired products in Jaipur’s Kho Nagorian area. Following the complaint, the department dispatched a team from the Chief Medical Officer, Jaipur II, to inspect the site.

She said that the team found a large quantity of food cartons in a large warehouse, including several non-dairy Amul products such as noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise, energy drinks, etc., produced by Messrs Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union, Gujarat, and supplied by Messrs Advansys India Private Limited.