1.5 lakh kg Amul products destroyed after Jaipur firm found ‘changing date on expired items’

In a major action, Rajasthan’s Food Safety Department has destroyed about 1.5 lakh kilograms of Amul’s expired non-dairy food items in Jaipur, which were allegedly being prepared for sale by erasing the date and adding a new one.
Principal Secretary of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gayatri Rathore, said that a person filed a complaint on the 181 helpline, claiming that Messrs Athlete Distributor was preparing to sell expired products in Jaipur’s Kho Nagorian area. Following the complaint, the department dispatched a team from the Chief Medical Officer, Jaipur II, to inspect the site.
She said that the team found a large quantity of food cartons in a large warehouse, including several non-dairy Amul products such as noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise, energy drinks, etc., produced by Messrs Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union, Gujarat, and supplied by Messrs Advansys India Private Limited.
Officials said that about 12,000 cartons were found with expired dates, and in 3,000 cartons, the expiry dates had allegedly been erased from the packets. The search teams also found thinner, acetone, chemicals, and other materials, allegedly used to erase the dates, at the scene. They said that a businessman with Messrs Athlete Distributor was preparing to print new dates on these food items, pack them in 4,500 new Amul-branded cartons, and sell them for a profit.
Additional Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Control, Bhagwat Singh, said the team was stunned to see such a large quantity of expired food. According to authorities, upon questioning, the businessman revealed that he learned how to change the date on expired goods from YouTube. The quantity was such that the action lasted for four days: the material was loaded in 27 trucks, and taken to a garbage dump for destruction at the firm’s own expense.
Food Safety Commissioner Dr T Shubhamangala said that information had been received about alleged illegal food sales at this warehouse, with neighbours claiming that after 10-12 employees entered the warehouse, the main gate remained closed until evening, and no one was allowed inside. Moreover, the food license for Messrs Athlete Store had expired, he claimed.
Officials said that notices are being issued to both the firms, Messrs Kaira and Messrs Advansys, for further action under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006. They claimed the company representatives confirmed that the expiry date of the expired Amul brand material was erased, and that the businessman used to buy near-expiry material at throwaway prices. The warehouse has since been sealed, and the firm’s food business operations have been banned until further action.
The Food Safety Department officials said that a complaint will also be filed against Messrs Athlete Distributor under the relevant sections of the FSSA for allegedly storing expired material and preparing to sell it by erasing the expiry date and printing a new date; for trading without a food license; for removing the seized material from the spot; and for not following the guidelines of the Food Safety Officer.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
Expertise
Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More