Experts to brief MPs on technical aspects of legislation

Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat will provide experts who will brief the members of the House on technical aspects of a proposed legislation. The exercise is aimed at enhancing the members’ understanding of Bills and improving the quality of debates in the process, he said.

Speaking to the media, Birla said an app would soon be developed to enable members to quickly access the landmark debates which had taken place in the House since 1952. The Secretariat would also reach out to Doordarshan to draw on its archives on this count.

Birla said a conference of Speakers of all state Assemblies will be convened soon to discuss how the productivity of state legislatures can be enhanced.

The Lok Sabha, if required, may henceforth sit beyond 12 midnight. The Speaker said in the previous session, he had to respect this 12 O’clock deadline because of a technicality, as the agenda stated that the Bill under consideration will be passed “today”, and the next day begins at midnight.

Regarding the proposal for the construction of a new Parliament building, Birla said various suggestions were under consideration. Several groups had been formed for the purpose.