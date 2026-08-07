This is how experts took exam questions out of testing body NTA’s office

According to the CBI, they could do this because they were not frisked while exiting the “confidential section”, a wing situated on the first floor of the NTA office, which also lacked a dedicated CCTV live feed monitoring control room.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 09:35 AM IST
Experts relied on chits, memory to leak NEET questions: CBI probeThe CBI investigation also found that the subject experts were not frisked while entering or leaving the “confidential section”. (File Photo)
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The CBI probe into the NEET (UG) paper leak has found that three subject experts took exam questions out of the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi using different methods — one scrawled questions on paper chits before hiding them while two others memorised the questions, returned to their hotel rooms to either write them down or mark the relevant paragraphs in NCERT textbooks.

And, according to the CBI, they could do this because they were not frisked while exiting the “confidential section”, a wing situated on the first floor of the NTA office, which also lacked a dedicated CCTV live feed monitoring control room.

The three subject experts, among 13 named in a chargesheet filed on July 28 before a Delhi fast-track court, have been identified by the CBI as NTA Biology expert Manisha Mandhare, NTA Chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, NTA Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.

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According to the CBI, the three subject experts were handed plain paper sheets inside the NTA “confidential section” for translation rough work.

Kulkarni, the CBI probe found, used the sheets to make small chits. He allegedly scrawled all 135 Chemistry questions in brief along with the answer options.

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He organised special coaching classes with the help of co-accused Manisha Waghmare and dictated the questions to the students along with the options and the correct answers, the probe found.

Read | Leaked NEET papers took two routes out of Maharashtra: CBI probe

Kulkarni did back translation for three sets of questions (135 in total) from March 31 to April 2 this year.

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Mandhare, the English to Marathi translator for Botany and back translator for Zoology, would return to her hotel room and mark the relevant paragraphs in NCERT textbooks, according to the CBI. She too conducted special coaching classes for students at her Pune residence, the probe found.

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According to the CBI, Havaldar, who had the task of back translation for Physics and proof-reading three sets, would note down the questions in brief.

The CBI investigation also found that the subject experts were not frisked while entering or leaving the “confidential section”. The probe agency, which registered a case on May 12, found CCTV footage of only 20-25 days.

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Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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