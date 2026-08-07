This is how experts took exam questions out of testing body NTA’s office

The CBI investigation also found that the subject experts were not frisked while entering or leaving the “confidential section”. (File Photo)

The CBI probe into the NEET (UG) paper leak has found that three subject experts took exam questions out of the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi using different methods — one scrawled questions on paper chits before hiding them while two others memorised the questions, returned to their hotel rooms to either write them down or mark the relevant paragraphs in NCERT textbooks.

And, according to the CBI, they could do this because they were not frisked while exiting the “confidential section”, a wing situated on the first floor of the NTA office, which also lacked a dedicated CCTV live feed monitoring control room.