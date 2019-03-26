Experts from India, China hold track II dialogue with an eye on broadening overall engagement

A group of strategic affairs experts and academics from India and China held a high-level track-II dialogue here with a broader aim to expand overall engagement between the two Asian giants including in defence and security spheres.

Advertising

In the deliberations on March 25-26, the experts examined India-China relations in a changing global context, explored ways to further boost economic engagement and reviewed the search for a boundary settlement and management of borders, the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS) said in a release.

The ICS and China Center for South Asian Studies, Sichuan University, coordinated the dialogue.

“These candid talks were assessed to be productive and forward-looking by both sides,” said ICS.

Advertising

It said the discussion also focused on enlargement of India-China cooperation in defence and security domains and reviewed the growing role of the two countries in the world.

The Indian delegation was led by Shivshankar Menon, former National Security Adviser and Special Representative for India-China Boundary Question, while the Chinese side was headed by former State Councillor Dai Bingguo.

Amassador Menon and State Concillor Dai delivered keynote addresses at the inaugural session Monday which was also addressed by Ambassador of China to India Luo Zhaohui.

Former Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister’s Special Envoy Shyam Saran and Qiu Yuanping, Standing Committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former State Council Minister also spoke at the concluding session.

Similar consultations were earlier held at Meishan, Chengdu, China in November 2017.

Ambassador Ashok K. Kantha, Director, Institute of Chinese Studies and Prof. Yan Shijing, Secretary General, China Center for South Asian Studies, Sichuan University agreed that these informal high-level discussions will continue.