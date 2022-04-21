Expert panel recommends emergency use authorisation for Corbevax for 5-12 age group

The subject expert panel on Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday recommended India’s drug regulator to grant emergency use authorisation to Hyderabad-based Biological E’s Corbevax for the age group of 5-12 years subject to various conditions, health ministry sources said.

Top sources told The Indian Express that recommendations of the subject expert committee will be taken up by India’s drug regulator for formal approval of the vaccine in the next few days.

With Thursday’s approval, Biological E’s Corbevax will become the first Covid-19 vaccine candidate that could be likely administered for children aged above 5 years, after the government expert body on Covid-19 takes a final decision to roll out Covid-19 vaccination for this age group.

Corbevax vaccine is India’s first indigenously-developed protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19. Currently, India is only administering the Covid-19 vaccines to those in the age group of 12-18 years. Significantly, India is administering only Corbevax to the 12-14 years age group: 2,53,87,677 have been given the first dose, and, 12,47,298 are fully vaccinated.

Corbevax vaccine is built on the traditional subunit vaccine platform: instead of using the whole virus, the platform triggers an immune response, by using fragments of it, like the spike protein. The sub-unit vaccine contains harmless S-protein — and once the human immune system recognise the S protein, it produced antibodies as white blood cells, that fight the infection.

Bio E’s corbevax includes an antigen developed by Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and in-licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicine’s integrated commercialization team.The centre has already made an advance payment of Rs 1500 crore to reserve 30 crore doses of Corbevax.