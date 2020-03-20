‘Expenditure on schools has increased ten fold’: Vijay Inder Singla

“Rs 100 crore has been proposed for these schools in this year’s budget,” sais Vijay Inder Singla “Rs 100 crore has been proposed for these schools in this year’s budget,” sais Vijay Inder Singla

Punjab School Edu Minister Vijay Inder Singla tells The Indian Express that the state government is actively working to provide digital infrastructure in schools:

Most of the 5,500 government schools have been transformed into Smart Schools using donations. Your take.

A proper development plan is made before a school is converted into Smart School. Yes, most of the schools have some contribution from community but they are partially funded by the government. We have released funds for several facilities such as CCTVs, educational parks, projectors, LED screens etc. Our spending on schools has increased ten fold. We have also tied up with ASER to provide digital education infrastructure in schools.

What is the amount spent by state government on Smart Schools in the past three years?

Expenditure is being done under different components such as parks, LEDs, projectors, building classrooms, greenboards etc. Just by painting a building in a colourful way, a school doesn’t become ‘Smart’. There are some Smart Schools which are fully government funded and others are partial. We need to compile exact figure of how much government has spent on Smart Schools.

Rs 100 crore has been proposed for these schools in this year’s budget.

Pre-primary classes have been started but there is no space in primary schools to accommodate kids or furniture. They are sitting on the floor.

We have started pre-primary only in those primary schools where space was available. We have proposed 1,600 new classrooms to be constructed under NABARD funds.

Enrollment in government schools continues to be low, despite intensive drives.

We have enrolled 2.70 lakh new kids in pre-primary recently. Enrollment in govt schools had drastically declined during SAD-BJP government and we have filled the backlog they left. Now, it is on the path of recovery.

TET and BEd unemployed teachers are still protesting.

We have already advertised 2,000 posts for recruitment and 2,000 more will be advertised soon, but in no case will we compromise the quality of teachers to be hired.

If they want that those who did not even secure 50 per cent marks in their graduation should be hired to teach kids, it won’t be done. Recruitment will be on the basis of merit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd