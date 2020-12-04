Odisha: Expelled from BJD, MLA held in job scam

Pradeep Panigrahy

The Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Gopalpur MLA Dr Pradeep Panigrahy for alleg-edly collecting money on behalf of one Akash Pathak on the pretext of providing jobs to people.

Pathak and his father Abhay Kant Pathak, a senior Indian Forest Service officer, were arrested by state vigilance on charges of amassing disproportionate assets five days ago. On Sunday, BJD expelled Panigrahy for “anti-people activities”. Panigrahy’s daughter was to marry Akash, who was under probe for impersonating as a Tata Motors top executive and cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs.

“Evidence has come to light that Panigrahy collected money on behalf of Akash, falsely promising jobs in Tata to people,” a Crime Branch official said.

Panigrahy, who was known to be close to Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, has alleged that he was a victim of a conspiracy since he had raised questions before the Chief Minister about the state of affairs in Odisha and had alleged Covid mismanagement in Ganjam. He denied any involvement in the job scam. “I have been in touch with the CM over Covid-19 mismanagement on multiple occasions. This did not go down well with many other leaders,” he told the media Monday.

“My family knew Pathak since he was DFO in Ganjam district. The engagement of my daughter and Akash was held on May 7 and marriage has been fixed for December 11. Both families had met the Chief Minister and he had blessed them. There is nothing to hide,” he said. He also denied financial links with the Pathaks.

The BJD said the MLA was spending taxpayers’ money on his “extravagant” lifestyle.

“At a time when the situation was grim in Ganjam due to Corona, people were dying, Covid Warriors were serving day and night to save lives, Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy was enjoying with his family in a five-star hotel by lavishly spending Rs 2.5 lakh a day,” alleged BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty in a press statement.

Panigrahy’s bail plea was rejected on Thursday night and he has been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

