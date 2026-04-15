Expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim launches new party in Odisha

Though no prominent leaders joined at launch, Moquim said many from Congress and BJD would come on board. (Credit: X/@iammdmoquim)

Expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim Wednesday launched a new political party — Odisha Janata Congress — at a large public gathering, with his daughter and suspended Congress MLA Sofia Firdous among hundreds in attendance.

The new outfit, which focuses on youth leadership and Gen-Z, is eyeing the forthcoming panchayat and urban local body polls scheduled early next year.

Though no prominent leaders joined at launch, Moquim said many from Congress and BJD would come on board.

“The new generations will play a key role in a prosperous Odisha. I appeal to youths who haven’t got a political chance but committed to serve the people to join our organisation,” said Moquim.