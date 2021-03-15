Expect governments in Gulf to be helpful in facilitating early return of Indians to work: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the government is fully cognizant of the employment concerns of people working abroad. (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the government is fully cognizant of the employment concerns of people working abroad and expects that the Gulf countries will be helpful in facilitating early return of those who were compelled to come back to India due to COVID-19.

Just as the government led the way for an economic recovery at home, untiring efforts are being made to renew the livelihoods of Indians abroad, the minister said in a statement in Lok Sabha.

“The air travel arrangements are a necessary enabling measure, but beyond that we have been active in urging our partner governments to look sympathetically at the employment of our citizens as they chart their own recovery pathway,” Jaishankar said.

The Gulf region has been the focal point of this endeavour, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in recent months, engaged the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Oman.

The minister said he has travelled to the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman to discuss with their governments the welfare of Indians there, and added that he has been in regular touch with foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“From our recent interactions, we have reasons to expect that partner governments in the Gulf will be helpful in facilitating the early return of many who were compelled to go back because of the pandemic,” Jaishankar said.

