Expect above normal temperature, warmer nights in February: IMD

Similar to January, there are expected fewer intense western disturbances in February.

A dry and hot February awaits most parts of India, indicating that the winter season is soon on its way out from most areas of the country.

IMD considers January and February as winter months over India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday, said in its monthly forecast that above normal minimum and maximum temperatures are likely over the country during February.

The monthly minimum temperatures over most parts of the country will remain above normal, except some parts of south peninsular India. The coldwave spell will last 2 to 3 days less than usual, the IMD said.

“The intermittent cloudy sky conditions will push the minimum temperatures above normal and thus keep nights warmer in February,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD.