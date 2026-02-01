Expect above normal temperature, warmer nights in February: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday, said in its monthly forecast that above normal minimum and maximum temperatures are likely over the country during February.

Written by: Anjali Marar
2 min readBengaluruFeb 1, 2026 04:17 AM IST
above normal temperature, warmer nights in February, weather forecast, Hot weather, February Hot weather, Indian express news, current affairsSimilar to January, there are expected fewer intense western disturbances in February.
A dry and hot February awaits most parts of India, indicating that the winter season is soon on its way out from most areas of the country.

IMD considers January and February as winter months over India.

The monthly minimum temperatures over most parts of the country will remain above normal, except some parts of south peninsular India. The coldwave spell will last 2 to 3 days less than usual, the IMD said.

“The intermittent cloudy sky conditions will push the minimum temperatures above normal and thus keep nights warmer in February,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

The rabi harvest could advance due to the availability of hot conditions which favours faster crop growth. More specifically, early maturity in wheat and barley could lead to a drop in the yield. Oilseeds, pulses like chickpea, lentils and field pea could show signs of early maturation and reduced seed size.

Key vegetables like onion and potatoes could also suffer due to hot days in the month, the agro advisory warned. Higher temperatures could lead to bolting in onion, garlic, potatoes and result in overall fall in yield and hence market value.

Heat stress could affect livestock which could hit the milk production.

The all-India rainfall during January ended being 31 per cent below normal. Northwest India, which experienced a dry January for most days, barely recovered from the situation since early last week following some rainfall and snowfall. This pushed the region’s monthly rainfall to “normal”.

Similar to January, there are expected fewer intense western disturbances in February.

Live Blog
