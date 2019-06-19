Expatriate investor found hanging at his Kannur house

An expatriate investor was found hanging at his house in Kannur on Tuesday. Sajan Parayil, 49, managing director of Partha Builders, was engaged in agri-business in Nigeria for the last 15 years.

Police said they had not recovered any suicide note. A case of unnatural death was registered and probe is on.

According to Partha Builders general manager K Sajeevan, Sajan was not used to “red-tapism in Kerala”.

Referring to the municipal body of Anthoor denying occupancy certificate for Sajan’s Rs 15-crore convention centre project in the area, Sajeevan said, “He was dejected over the delay in getting the certificate. The municipality did not even issue a notice. Because of that we could not move court. Sajan felt his savings were lost.”

Sajan reportedly constructed the convention centre and applied for occupancy certificate on April 14. As per government rules and the single-window clearance to promote investment, the certificate should have been issued within 10 days.

Sajeevan said, “We had not encroached on government land or indulged in any such violation. The municipal body and its officials were denying the occupancy certificate, which is necessary for obtaining power supply and starting commercial operations, over silly reasons. The officials said the size of the balcony should be only 25 per cent of the total area of the auditorium, but we had constructed the balcony up to 26 per cent of the main hall. In fact, the chief town planning officer had allowed us 26 per cent area for the balcony.”

The project manager said the convention centre got the building permit in 2014, but during construction the municipality had created trouble citing violations in building rules. “But a joint inspection of officials from the chief town planning office and municipality proved there was no such violations. Since then, municipal officials and the governing body have been trying to delay the project.”

K Shaju, vice-chairman of the municipal council, said, “There have been some variations in the building plan. We haven’t asked the investor to wind up the project. We have helped them in many ways. Unfortunately, he committed suicide. If we allow variation, officials would be in the dock, or media would find fault with us.” He said the occupancy certificate should have been issued within 15 days.