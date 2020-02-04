Amid coronavirus outbreak, India suspends visas for travellers from China

Before this, the Indian government cancelled e-visas for China. Before this, the Indian government cancelled e-visas for China.

Amid the Novel Coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 420 lives, India Tuesday cancelled all visas from China. In a series of tweets, the Indian Embassy in Beijing clarified that existing visas are no longer valid.

“Intending visitors may contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa. All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had traveled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com),” the embassy tweeted.

Three confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India, all from Kerala. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has declared the outbreak as a “state calamity” and the Central government set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) to monitor measures taken across the country to prevent the virus from spreading further. All the three cases are “out of danger” with “normal symptoms of infection”, officials said.

Kerala government officials said 2,239 persons from the state who had been to China recently have been put under observation, including 2,155 under home quarantine, while 84 have been isolated in hospitals.

Apart from Kerala, patients have been kept in isolation in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi among other places

The central government’s GoM comprises Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and MoS Shipping Mansukh Lal Mandaviya.

