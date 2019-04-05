Existing education system does not guarantee a happy world: Dalai Lama

In anticipation of the global launch of the new Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEEL) programme, the 14th Dalai Lama in Delhi on Thursday called for action through education to address conflict and discontent.

“The existing education system does not educate. It does not guarantee a happy world. Human compassion is the key to happiness. Although all religious traditions carry the same message, today’s world is one of no faith. So, people sometimes say they have no interest in compassion as it’s a religious matter. From kindergarten, we should educate children not only about external things, but also about internal human values. A hygiene of emotions is very necessary,” he said.

The learning framework and curriculum developed collaboratively by Emory University and The Dalai Lama Trust aims to provide educators “with a comprehensive framework for the cultivation of social, emotional and ethical competencies that can be used in kindergarten to Class XII education as well as higher education and professional education,” as well as an age-specific curriculum for children from kindergarten to Class XII.

The framework and curriculum will be made globally available for free in twelve languages on a learning platform.