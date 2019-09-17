Exhibition in Surat to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, an exhibition of photographs of his life was inaugurated Monday at the City Science Centre in Surat by Mayor Jagdish Patel, in the presence of Surat BJP MP Darshana Jardosh, Navsari BJP MP C R Patil, Surat city BJP President Nitin Bhajiyawala and event organiser Majura BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi.

Advertising

Around 45 hoardings with lights were erected on both sides of the centre’s hall. They displayed photographs depicting the PM’s life, including pictures of his house, his school days, the catching of a crocodile, his entry in politics, becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, steps undertaken by him for the development of the state and later becoming the Prime Minister of India.

The hoardings also included photographs of Chandrayaan 2, PM Modi hugging the ISRO chief, him meeting US President Donald Trump and political leaders from Russia, UAE, Afghanistan, etc. Students of several schools visited the exhibition and were seen taking photos with the hoardings, which also featured motivational quotations.

BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi said, “We have also organised a fireworks show at Vesu in Surat on Monday night. The lighting and decorations have been done by a private agency. The event also features music shows by performers from Mumbai. The fireworks will start at 11.59 pm and last 17 minutes. We will also cut a cake to celebrate the PM’s birthday.”

Advertising

One Atul Bakrey of Surat has been celebrating September 17 as ‘Atulya Shakti Divas’ since 2016, with bakery owner Atulbhai Vekarya being a staunch BJP supporter and celebrating the PM’s birthday every year in various ways. Talking to The Indian Express, Atul Vekarya said, “This year, we have chosen the theme of the abrogation of Articles 35 A and 370 and eradicating malnutrition. We have organized cake-cutting programmes at 370 places in central and south Gujarat. Till now, we have received registrations of 15,000 students who will be provided nutritious food kits. The main programme is being held in Surat at Begamwadi, wherein over 300 ‘divyangs’ (persons with disabilities) and mentally challenged and malnourished children will cut cakes on Tuesday morning.”

The third event has been organized by an NGO, Youth Foundation. Over 7,000 youths are expected to participate in the event and take vows of cleanliness and saying no to plastic. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, along with State BJP President Jitubhai Vaghani and Swaminarayan priest Swami Gnanvatsal will also remain present.

Surat president of Youth Foundation, Dhaval Patel said, “300 volunteers of the NGO had collected forms from 1.50 lakh people in Surat — to take a vow of cleanliness and saying no to plastic — which were sent to the PM’s office. We have also organized a programme at Indoor Stadium and the main motive is to change people’s attitude, in that they keep cleanliness in mind and don’t drop waste on the roadside or near their homes.”

Additionally, patients from economically weaker sections who are undergoing treatment at the New Civil Hospital, will not have to pay for treatment or getting an X-ray, an MRI scan or a CT scan on September 17.

BJP MLA of Surat West, Purnesh Modi said, “The payment will be undertaken by NGOs in Surat. Thousands of poor patients come at the New Civil Hospital and on the birthday of the PM, nobody will have to spend a single penny for treatment. We have informed the Lok Seva medical store on NCH premises to not charge the patients and provide medicines for free. We have also contacted 30 hospitals in Surat and they, too, will give free treatment to OPD patients on September 17. Some other hospitals will give 50 per cent to 100 per cent relaxations, in terms of charging OPD patients in the city.”