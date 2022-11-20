Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may go up later

The penalties proposed for violating provisions of the recently released draft data protection Bill, such as failing to take adequate safeguards for preventing data breaches, will be periodically reviewed and could potentially increase going forward, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told The Indian Express. He also said that exemptions carved out in the Bill for private entities are aimed at giving a concession to the country’s start-ups, and that these come with a “sunset” clause.

The draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, released Friday, proposes to impose significant penalties on entities for data breaches and for failing to notify users when breaches happen.

Entities that fail to take “reasonable security safeguards” to prevent personal data breaches will be fined as high as Rs 250 crore. If an entity fails to notify users and the Data Protection Board about a data breach, the fine could go as high as Rs 200 crore. The maximum penalty that could be imposed on an entity has been capped at Rs 500 crore per instance of violation.

However, the government “reserves the right to increase it (the penalty), modify it, as the case may be down the road,” Chandrasekhar said. “The fines were brought in to signal that we will use financial penalties as the way to create a culture among data fiduciaries of no misuse and protecting consumers’ data. This is the initial number of Rs 500 crore, and the government reserves the right to increase it, modify it, as the case may be down the road,” he said.

Since regulations around technology issues are constantly evolving, Chandrasekhar said that the magnitude of penalties and other provisions will be periodically reviewed by the Centre and the Data Protection Board — the proposed body to enforce provisions of the Bill.

“It is for the Data Protection Board and the Government of India to periodically review penalties. A part of the design of this Bill is that this is constantly evolving. The consent manager architectures may evolve, the penalties may evolve, the types of rules and regulations that guide a lot of this will continue to evolve. So, given that is the basic design principle of this, it is quite clear that even the penalty numbers will keep changing as we see the need for it,” he said.

In the previous version of the Bill, which was withdrawn by the government in August, the penalty proposed on a company for violation of the law was Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of its annual turnover, whichever was higher. The reason behind hiking the absolute amount in the revamped draft Bill was that the government did not want to adopt criminal prosecution against offenders, Chandrasekhar said.

Explained Respite for start-ups, for now The Bill imposes penalties as high as Rs 250 crore on entities for not having safeguards to prevent data breaches and Rs 200 crore for not notifying users about a breach. While the exemptions for start-ups mean they’re not “burdened” with weight of such fines initially, the “sunset” clause ensures that these entities eventually move towards compliance.

“We want to decriminalise this issue and bring it into the civil space. We want to use financial penalties as the way to punitively impose punishment on those who violate consumers’ and citizens’ rights,” he said.

The Bill also says that the central government could notify private entities that will be exempt from adhering to some of its provisions. Chandrasekhar explained that the measure has been proposed because the government does not want early stage start-ups to be “burdened” by the Bill. He also clarified that such exemptions will only be given to entities “for a particular period of time” and in a “transparent” manner.

“This particular exemption is agnostic in terms of what sectors the start-ups could be from. But there will be a sunset on this exemption. So, for example, the government could exempt start-ups that have fewer than a particular number of users, and the moment they cross that threshold, then the exemptions will not apply,” Chandrasekhar said.