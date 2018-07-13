‘Exempt Sikh women from mandatory helmet rule imposed in Chandigarh’

Jathedar assured them the issue will be taken up in next meeting of five Sikh Jathedars. (File) Jathedar assured them the issue will be taken up in next meeting of five Sikh Jathedars. (File)

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee women members, in a meeting held at Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Amritsar on Thursday, criticised the decision of Chandigarh administration to make it compulsory for the Sikh women to wear a helmet. Chandigarh administration has made it clear that Sikh women wearing turban are exempted like Sikh men as per law. However, a gathering called by SGPC member and SAD Badal women wing president Bibi Jagir Kaur was not satisfied with the clarification of Chandigarh administration and demanded an exemption for all Sikh women wearing a turban or not.

“A Sikh, man or woman, can’t wear any kind of hat as it is prohibited strictly for the code of conduct for Sikhs. So, no Sikh woman can wear helmet,” said Kaur.

She said, “Death is certain and it will come whether you wear a helmet or not. It is no logic to impose helmet. So this decision of Chandigarh administration is totally wrong and not acceptable. We will meet the Governor to revoke this decision.”

She said, “It is nowhere written in the Sikh code of conduct that women are Sikh only if they support turban. They are Sikhs either they wear a turban or not. But as a Sikh, they can’t wear a helmet.” The delegation of women members also met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to demand intervention in the recent decision of Chandigarh administration. Jathedar assured them the issue will be taken up in next meeting of five Sikh Jathedars.

