Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018
  • ‘Exempt Sikh women from mandatory helmet rule imposed in Chandigarh’

‘Exempt Sikh women from mandatory helmet rule imposed in Chandigarh’

Chandigarh administration has made it clear that Sikh women wearing turban are exempted like Sikh men as per law.

By: Express News Service | Updated: July 13, 2018 2:20:10 am
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017, guru nanak jayanti photos, guru nanak jayanti celebration pics, gurunanak jayanti gurudwara pics, guru nanak jayanti birth anniversary, Gurpurab images, Gurpurab celebration, Guru Nanak Dev saint, Indian express, Indian express news Jathedar assured them the issue will be taken up in next meeting of five Sikh Jathedars. (File)

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee women members, in a meeting held at Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Amritsar on Thursday, criticised the decision of Chandigarh administration to make it compulsory for the Sikh women to wear a helmet. Chandigarh administration has made it clear that Sikh women wearing turban are exempted like Sikh men as per law. However, a gathering called by SGPC member and SAD Badal women wing president Bibi Jagir Kaur was not satisfied with the clarification of Chandigarh administration and demanded an exemption for all Sikh women wearing a turban or not.

“A Sikh, man or woman, can’t wear any kind of hat as it is prohibited strictly for the code of conduct for Sikhs. So, no Sikh woman can wear helmet,” said Kaur.

She said, “Death is certain and it will come whether you wear a helmet or not. It is no logic to impose helmet. So this decision of Chandigarh administration is totally wrong and not acceptable. We will meet the Governor to revoke this decision.”

She said, “It is nowhere written in the Sikh code of conduct that women are Sikh only if they support turban. They are Sikhs either they wear a turban or not. But as a Sikh, they can’t wear a helmet.” The delegation of women members also met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to demand intervention in the recent decision of Chandigarh administration. Jathedar assured them the issue will be taken up in next meeting of five Sikh Jathedars.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement