Exemplary punishment to Major Leetul Gogoi if found guilty, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Friday said exemplary punishment would be given to Major Leetul Gogoi if he is found guilty of any offence. Major Gogoi, who had arrived in a Srinagar hotel with a young woman and a man on Wednesday, was questioned by the Srinagar police after an alleged altercation with the hotel staff. The hotel staff had apparently denied entry to the woman.

Last year, Major Gogoi had set off a massive row after he had tied a Kashmiri man on the bonnet of the Army jeep and paraded him through several villages during elections in Budgam

“If anyone in Indian Army, at any rank, does any wrong and it comes to our notice then strictest action will be taken. If Major Gogoi has done something wrong then I can say that he will be given due punishment and it will be such that it will set an example,” ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

IGP (Kashmir) S P Pani has already ordered a probe into the incident and appointed SP North City Sajad Ahmad Shah as the inquiry officer. “We are conducting a parallel detailed inquiry. The story until now is that there was a room booked in the name of Leetul Gogoi. A couple came to the hotel but were not allowed inside. They (hotel staff) had said they cannot allow a local girl in the hotel,” Shah had told The Indian Express.

“On this, there was an altercation at the reception. They (hotel staff) immediately called the police. A police party was sent to the hotel, which brought them (Gogoi, the woman and another person) here. On verification, we didn’t find anything. She is an adult. She should have been 18+, something 18 or 19. We did proper verification and let them off,” he said.

Police said Gogoi has been handed over to his unit. “… one woman (name withheld) and person namely Sameer Ahmed of Budgam had come to see someone. But the hotel reception did not allow them to meet the person. Meanwhile, a police party reached the spot and brought all persons to the police station,” said a police release.

Meanwhile, the woman’s mother has claimed that Gogoi had “raided” their house at night twice in the past and, on both occasions, was accompanied by Sameer Ahmed, the man who was with them at the hotel. Police sources said Sameer Ahmed too was in the Army. “She left home in the morning saying she would go to the bank and return soon. We had gone to work in the fields. We had no idea about it (the Srinagar incident) till others in the village informed us late in the afternoon, ” her mother said.

