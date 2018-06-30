‘Exemplary action against those meddling in college admission’: Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee also asked students and guardians to directly lodge a complaint with the police, if they were approached by anyone offering help in the admission process in exchange for money.(Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File) Partha Chatterjee also asked students and guardians to directly lodge a complaint with the police, if they were approached by anyone offering help in the admission process in exchange for money.(Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File)

The West Bengal government will take “exemplary” action against anyone found to be involved in irregularities in admission to under-graduate courses, Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Saturday.

Chatterjee said that the education department would call college principals to a meeting next week to discuss a host of issues, including admission-related matters.

Asked about media reports regarding some leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress’ student wing being allegedly involved in malpractices in college admission, he said, “If such an allegation against any leader is found to be true, exemplary action will be taken against that person.”

The minister also asked students and guardians to directly lodge a complaint with the police, if they were approached by anyone offering help in the admission process in exchange for money.

“File a complaint with the police, we will initiate action. Also send copies of the complaint to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO),” he added.

