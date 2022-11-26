Executive, judiciary like siblings, fighting not right: Rijiju

Amid the strained executive-judiciary relations over the working of the Collegium, Friday saw some bonhomie between the two with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju saying “the judiciary and executive are offspring of the same parents and it’s not right to keep fighting”.

“It’s said many times, we are offspring of same parents… hum sab ka ek hi savidhan se janam huya hai…hum sab ek hai, bhai bhai hai, aapas mein ladna jhagadna theek nahi hai. Hum log milke kaam karenge… (We are all born from the same Constitution… we are all one… we are brothers, fighting is not right),” Rijiju said addressing an event in the Supreme Court on the eve of Constitution Day.

Sitting on the stage also was Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, among others.

Congratulating the new CJI for his vision, the Law Minister said under his stewardship, the the great tradition of the top court and Indian judiciary will achieve new heights.

Reminding the different organs in a country, Rijiju said “we respect all the organs; we respect all the people who are managing those organs”.

The Law Minister said “a country progresses under the visionary guidance of its leaders. If the leader becomes weak, naturally the country becomes weak. If the Chief Justice of India is made weak and vulnerable, it will amount to weakening of the Supreme Court itself. If the Supreme Court of India becomes weak, it amounts to weakening of the Indian judiciary”.

He said that the government had not done anything in the last 8 years to undermine the authority of the Indian judiciary. “And also the amount of cooperation which the government and judiciary is having, it is paying dividends, showing results… We will work together as a team…,” he added.

“From the government of India side, we will always be there, to support, strengthen the Indian judiciary and also to ensure that the independence of the Indian judiciary is untouched,” Rijiju said.

In his address, the CJI said while no institution in a democracy, or a constitutional democracy, was perfect, the solution is to work within the existing system. “All the judges of the Collegium, including me, are faithful soldiers who implement the Constitution. When we talk of imperfections, our solution is to work our way within the existing system.”

He said that becoming a judge is a call of conscience more than anything else.

“Getting good people to enter the judiciary, getting good lawyers to enter the judiciary, is not just about reforming the Collegium,” the CJI said.