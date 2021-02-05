Execute Smart City projects in J&K swiftly: L-G

Chairing a high-level meeting of Administrative Secretaries, experts on Smart City projects and other stakeholders at the Civil Secretariat here, UT’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday called for executing the ambitious Smart City projects in Jammu and Kashmir expeditiously.

He laid stress on timely completion of the projects and gave specific directions to the officers concerned for completion of work within the set timelines.

“The vision behind the ambitious projects is to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services, increasing mobility and enhancing the administrative efficiency,” the Lt Governor observed.

He also stressed upon the need for proper inter-departmental coordination.