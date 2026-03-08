Exclusive: Vaishno Devi medical college, which lost MBBS nod amid protests against Muslim students, seeks fresh approval

The Samiti had been demanding that students from Kashmir be moved to other colleges in the UT, saying that SMVDIME had been set up using offerings made at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine by Hindu pilgrims from across the country.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence has once again approached the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking permission to run an MBBS course for the academic year 2026-27.

“We have applied after completing all the requisite formalities, including a deposit of nearly Rs 10 lakh as fees for NMC inspection and other formalities,” official sources told The Indian Express.

On January 7, the institute administration had asked MBSS students to leave for their homes, hours after the NMC withdrew permission to run an MBBS course there.

The NMC decision had, incidentally, come against the backdrop of protests by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, a group of nearly 60 pro-RSS and pro-BJP organisations, which had opposed the admission of Muslim students at the institute. Of the 50 students in the college’s first-ever MBBS batch, 44 were Muslim.