Exclusive free-to-use ladies toilets launched in Hyderabad

Free-to-use toilets exclusively for women have been set up along with three shops at Chandanagar here Friday, a government official said.

Self-help groups of Chandanagar circle west zone Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in partnership and funding from Hindustan Aeronautical Limited under their corporate social responsibility project, launched the “she mart and loo.”

According to Harichandana Dasari, GHMC Zonal Commissioner, though there are paid toilets in the city which can be used by women, the civic body observed that the facilities are not being extensively used as they are manned by men.

There are coin-based toilets for women.

“Women most often hesitate to use a public toilet as mostly there will be men sitting there to collect user fees. Also hygiene is a factor. This outlet will have four women running the mart making it safe for women to use,” she told PTI.

The store will stock eco-friendly, recycled and upscale products manufactured by the SHG groups, a GHMC release said.