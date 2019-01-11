Exclusive: Ex-CBI Director Alok Verma declines to take over as DG, Fire Services

Ousted CBI Director Alok Verma has declined to take over as DG Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards. In a letter today to the Secretary DoPT, Chandramouli C, Verma said, “The selection committee has not provided the undersigned an opportunity to explain the details as recorded by the CVC before arriving at the decision.

“Natural justice was scuttled and the entire process was turned upside down in ensuring that the undersigned is removed from the post of the Director CBI.”

Verma’s letter further states, “the decisions made yesterday will not just be a reflection on my functioning but will become a testimony on how the CBI as an institution will be treated by any government through the CVC, who is appointed by majority members of the ruling government. This is a moment for collective introspection, to state the least,” he said. Click here to read this story in Bangla

The former CBI director also said that he “would have already superannuated as on July 31, 2017” and “has already crossed his superannuation age for DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards. Accordingly he may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today.”

Here is the full text of former CBI Director Alok Verma’s letter to DoPT

The Selection Committee has not provided the undersigned an opportunity to explain the details as recorded by the CVC before arriving at the decision. Natural justice was scuttled and the entire process was turned upside down in ensuring that the undersigned is removed from the post of the Director CBI. The Selection Committee did not consider the fact that the entire CVC report is premised on charges alluded by a complainant who is presently under investigation by the CBI. It may be noted that the CVC only forwarded a purportedly signed statement of the complainant, and the complainant never came before Hon’ble Justice (Retd.) A K Patnaik (supervising the enquiry). Also, Justice Patnaik has concluded that the findings/conclusions of the report are not his.

Institutions are one of the strongest and most visible symbols of our democracy and it is no exaggeration that the CBI is one of the most important organisations in India today. The decisions made yesterday will not just be a reflection on my functioning but it will become a testimony on how the CBI an an institution will be treated by any government through the CVC, who is appointed by majority of members of the ruling government. This is a moment of collective introspection, to state the least.

As a career bureaucrat, it is the idea of my integrity that has been the driving force for four decades in public service. I have served the Indian Police Service with an unblemished record and have headed police forces in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Mizoram, Delhi and also headed two organisations Delhi Prisons and CBI. I have been lucky to have received the invaluable support from the forces that I have headed, which resulted in outstanding achievements having a direct bearing on the performance of the force and their welfare. I would like to thank the Indian Police Service and especially the organisations that I have served.

Also, it may be noted that the undersigned would have already superannuated as on July 31, 2017 and was only serving the Government as Director, CBI till January 3, 2019, as the same was a fixed tenure role. The undersigned is no longer Director, CBI and has already crossed his superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards. Accordingly, the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today.