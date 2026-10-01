Exclusive: Chamoli admin blames Army for Badrinath festival – but its own orders show it coordinated event

Days after the Chamoli administration wrote to the Indian Army seeking an explanation on the Devbhoomi Cultural Festival held at Badrinath, no communication has reached the official Army channel yet, The Indian Express has learnt. This comes as documents from the Chamoli administration, which has sought to distance itself from the cultural programme following criticism over music and dance performances, show that it was responsible for coordinating the event.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Army sources said that the programme at the shrine was held with the knowledge of all stakeholders. Asked about their response to the District Magistrate’s communication, one source said, “We have not received any communication as of yet”.

The two-day Devbhoomi Cultural Festival was held on September 19 and 20 at the Tourist Arrival Plaza in Badrinath under the Army’s Operation Sadbhavana in collaboration with the district administration and Uttarakhand Tourism. The district administration’s own documents show that a senior official was tasked with coordinating it.

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In an order dated September 8, District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said the festival was proposed for September 19 and 20 and designated the Chief Development Officer, Chamoli, as the nodal officer.

“It is hereby ordered that the Devbhoomi Cultural Festival 2026, proposed to be organised on 19 and 20 September 2026 at the Tourist Arrival Plaza at Badrinath, be conducted successfully and that the necessary arrangements for the event be ensured,” the order said, directing the nodal officer to “ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the successful conduct of the proposed Devbhoomi Cultural Festival 2026”.

A communication issued by the DM’s office on September 9 also refers to correspondence from the Commanding Officer, Garhwal Scouts, Joshimath, dated August 11, regarding arrangements for the festival.

It stated that a meeting had been convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Development Officer, Chamoli, at 11:30 am on September 10 to discuss arrangements for the event, and asked officials to attend.

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“You are requested to kindly ensure your presence at the meeting on the scheduled date and time and participate in the discussion regarding the arrangements for the festival,” the order said.

A second communication issued the same day similarly refers to the Army correspondence and lists officials from the police, health, tourism, transport, supplies, sports and other departments.

The documents come against the backdrop of a subsequent letter from the District Magistrate to Colonel Shantanu, Commanding Officer, Garhwal Rifles, 56 APO, seeking clarification over the festival.

In that letter, the DM said, “It has come to our notice through various communications/social media platforms that a Cultural Festival programme was organised by you at Shri Badrinath Dham”.

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The letter asks Colonel Shantanu to clarify “whether you had obtained permission for organising such a programme at Shri Badrinath Dham and, if so, from which authority”. It also asks whether permission was obtained and seeks reasons for using a high-volume sound system. Colonel Shantanu did not respond to requests for comment.

The DM’s letter says Badrinath is a “sacred religious place” and that using a high-volume sound system was contrary to the sanctity of the shrine and could affect regular worship and rituals.

“You are also requested to ensure that such an incident does not recur at Shri Badrinath Dham in future,” it added. The DM was unavailable for comment.

The event came under criticism after videos of performances circulated on social media, including a performance by Uttarakhand singer Priyanka Meher, which featured music and dancing and brought the first day of the festival to a close. Former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi was among those who objected to the programme.