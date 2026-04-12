Exclusive | Before Bengal’s SIR row, Maharashtra CEO red-flagged to ECI: Need more time

Letter sent in Nov 2025 underlined last Maharashtra exercise took 13 months

Written by: Alok Deshpande, Damini Nath
5 min readMumbai, New DelhiApr 12, 2026 04:31 AM IST
Bengal SIR row, Bengal SIR, Maharashtra sir, Maharashtra sir warning, Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairsOn November 25, Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam wrote to the poll panel flagging that the timeline prescribed was too tight and sought sufficient time to complete the exercise, The Sunday Express has learned.
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IT was on October 27 last year that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states/Union Territories. That came two months after its controversial Bihar SIR ended on September 30.

An internal red flag was raised within days.

On November 25, Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam wrote to the poll panel flagging that the timeline prescribed was too tight and sought sufficient time to complete the exercise, The Sunday Express has learned.

Maharashtra was not one of the 12 states where the SIR was announced but sources said the CEO’s letter was part of the feedback during deliberations between the poll panel and states.

Maharashtra is among the top three states in the country by voter base, with over 9 crore electors in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh.

Indeed, the CEO’s letter was prescient given how the SIR process ran into trouble in West Bengal, where roughly 89 lakh names have been deleted from electoral rolls, prompting Supreme Court intervention and a controversy that has cast a shadow on elections in the state scheduled for April 23 and 29.

The second phase of the SIR began on November 4 in 12 states and UTs, including poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

It took multiple deadline extensions spread over five months to complete the process. In West Bengal, 27.1 lakh voters, whose names have been deleted post adjudication before judicial officers, do not have sufficient time to appeal the decision, and now risk losing their opportunity to vote.

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That the CEO’s office fore-warned the poll panel was recently conveyed to a Congress delegation when it met the state CEO a little over a week ago.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal confirmed this to The Sunday Express. “One of the demands raised by us was to take the 2001-02 SIR process of Maharashtra which lasted for 13 months under consideration while undertaking the process now. We were told by the officials that a letter requesting not to rush with the process has already been made with the ECI,” he said.

It is learnt that the letter explicitly sought that “sufficient time period may be given for said program, wherever there is no urgency or election is not imminent.”

The letter pointed to the SIR-2002 carried out in Maharashtra which ran from November 2001 to December 2002, lasting 13 months. Sources told The Sunday Express that the 2002 exercise in Maharashtra could not be completed within its original schedule precisely because insufficient time had been given even at that time for hearing and sorting objections.

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“The idea is not to go on deleting names of voters but to revise the list. For this purpose, necessary time should be given,” an officer said.

The Maharashtra letter also flagged an additional activity not present in SIR 2002: the mapping of electors from current data to the last SIR data, describing it as a “time consuming” exercise that was not accounted for in the ECI’s guidelines.

The SIR 2002 involved 83 days of preliminary work, including review of officer postings, appointment and training of enumerators and supervisors, printing of forms and house numbering, before the house-to-house enumeration phase began on November 5, 2001.

The draft electoral roll was published on January 16, 2002. Despite a scheduled final publication date of March 25, 2002, the exercise ran on until December 3, 2002 after being rescheduled to allow necessary time for hearing and disposal of claims and objections.

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The ECI did not respond to a request for comment sent on Friday. Chockalingam declined to comment on the matter. ECI officials, however, said most states, including Maharashtra, where the SIR is yet to be announced, had begun mapping existing electors with the last intensive revision roll.

In Maharashtra, though, the pace has been slow. “As of now, on an average 30-35% work has been completed in many of the districts. The process will gain pace in coming days and once the mapping is done, we will begin the next process,” an official told The Sunday Express.

Asked specifically about Maharashtra’s concern that the timeline was too tight, particularly given the additional step of mapping all existing voters to the 2002 roll, another ECI official said the next round of SIR was likely to begin only after the completion of the five ongoing Assembly elections on May 4, giving states sufficient time to complete the mapping.

The official also noted that the ongoing house-listing phase of the Census, running from April 1 to September 30, could push the SIR further, since both exercises rely on the same pool of local school teachers, anganwadi workers and state government employees.

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The 12 states/UTs where SIR was announced on October 27 were Rajasthan, Goa, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Enumeration was from November 4. The process concluded on April 10 with the publication of the UP final roll. A total of 5.37 crore voter names (or 10.55%) across the states/UT were cut.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

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