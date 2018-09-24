Exclusion of Delhi from Ayushman Bharat reflection of AAP’s narrow mentality: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah. (File) BJP chief Amit Shah. (File)

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said the Delhi’s AAP government’s move to stay out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme was a reflection of its “narrow” mentality.

He said BJP workers in Delhi will go to every household and inform people about the AAP’s government’s decision to opt out of the scheme.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s move to keep people away from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana due to political selfishness and hatred is sad and condemnable. Poor people will not be able to take benefit of this due to AAP’s narrow mentality. You have to answer people for this kind of politics,” Shah tweeted.

Kejriwal claimed that Ayushman Bharat, the healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, is a public relation exercise which will prove to be another “jumla” (rhetoric).

The AAP termed the scheme “another white elephant in the making” and alleged that it covers only six lakh out of 50 lakh families in Delhi.

