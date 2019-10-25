Gujarat: Excess water released from Ukai dam after heavy inflow

Ukai Dam authorities discharged over 1.24 lakh cusecs of water from the dam on Thursday afternoon to maintain the water level after it received heavy inflow from upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The water will reach Tapi river in Surat Friday morning.

Advertising

On Tuesday evening, the upper catchment areas of Ukai dam in Madhya Pradesh and Mahara-shtra received heavy rainfall.

“Following heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Maharashtra two days ago, the dams and barrages built on the catchment areas are filled. They don’t have the capacity to store more water, as a result of which they started discharging the excess water,” superintendent engineer at Irrigation Department, S R Mahakaal said.

“There is no reason to worry as the water level is gradually decreasing. We have maintained it up to 345 feet,” he added.