Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Sugarcane causes diabetes, grow other crop as well: Yogi Adityanath to UP farmers

Excess production of sugarcane leads to its more consumption, which, in turn, causes sugar (diabetes)," said Adityanath.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 2:13:28 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suggested that farmers in Uttar Pradesh should grow other crops and not just sugarcane. His reason: “Excess production of sugarcane leads to excess consumption, which, in turn, causes sugar (diabetes).”

At a road inauguration programme in Baghpat, where sugarcane is the key crop, Adityanath said: “The market in Delhi is good for you people. I would like to make an appeal to you that if you will cultivate other crops and different types of vegetables, it will be beneficial for the state.”

Uttar Pradesh produces 38 per cent of the country’s total sugar production.

Adityanath also said that stern action will be taken against sugar mills which will fail to clear pending sugarcane payments of farmers by October 15. “Our aim is to bring the poor and farmers in the mainstream … if sugar mills do not make payments by October 15, the mill owners will be taken to task,” he said.

