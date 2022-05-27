Except in 2 states, school scores dip below levels from 5 yrs ago: Survey

ACADEMIC PERFORMANCES in schools across the country have slipped below levels recorded in 2017, except in Punjab and Rajasthan, according to National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, which has captured a widening of learning gaps caused by disruptions triggered by the pandemic.

Here are some of the key patterns thrown up by the survey based on tests conducted at 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts (see chart on page 8):

CLASS III: Mathematical and language skills, and conceptual understanding of environmental science, were tested. The sum total of the scores achieved in these subjects by every state and UT, expressed in terms of percentage, was less than the national average recorded in the 2017 round of NAS — except Punjab and Rajasthan. Some states like Kerala bettered their maths score compared to 2017, but the overall score fell short. Rajasthan, Punjab and Kerala emerged as the best performers while Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh occupied the last three slots.

CLASS V: At this level, too, mathematical and language skills, and conceptual understanding of environmental science, were tested. The results were not much different, with Punjab and Rajasthan scoring above the national average of 2017. The other states and UTs that performed better — still below the 2017 national score — are Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Telangana, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh performed poorly in this category.

CLASS VIII: Understanding of language, maths, science and social science were tested. Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Haryana performed above the national average of 2017. Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were among those on the lower rungs.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The learning levels of students were assessed on various indicators, varying across grades.

For instance, students in Class III were asked to read small texts with comprehension, and solve simple daily life numerical problems using addition and subtraction of three-digit numbers.

Students in Class VIII were made to calculate values of squares, cubes, square roots and cube roots of numbers among several mathematical applications. Their knowledge of fundamental rights under the Constitution, and protection and promotion in specific situations were also tested.