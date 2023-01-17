Excellence in Governance Awards for DMs to be presented today

From a micro-irrigation project in Odisha’s Maoist-affected Malkangiri that increased yields and income levels, to a start-up zone in Bihar’s West Champaran that helped generate work for migrant labourers who came home during the pandemic; from setting up recreation centres for senior citizens in Jharkhand’s Jamtara to providing tele-medicine facilities to a tribal hamlet in Tamil Nadu’s Erode.

These are among the projects that have been chosen for this year’s The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards. To be presented in New Delhi on January 17 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by District Magistrates across the country — women and men considered the foot-soldiers of governance as they script change that touches the lives of countless people.

Awarded to the most innovative solutions to governance challenges at the district level, the winning entries included projects such as a Bastar-based incubator that mentored the district’s youths and encouraged them to come up with out-of-the-box entrepreneurial ideas; the planting of about 12.38 crore mangrove trees across 4,579 hectares in 2020 and 2021 to compensate for the damage caused by cyclone Amphan in Sunderbans, West Bengal; a solar power project for lift irrigation in Jharkhand; and grievance redressal camps in remote villages in Madhya Pradesh to help beneficiaries avail central schemes.

Across 19 categories, including a Jury Special, the awards celebrate the best of governance practices, capturing the widest range of excellence in administration — ideation, implementation and innovation. The categories include Agriculture, Disaster Management, E-Governance, Energy, Gender & Inclusion, Healthcare, Implementation of Central Schemes, Innovative Education, Innovative Schemes, MSME, Public Amenities, Skill Development, Social Welfare, Start-up & Innovations, Sustainability, Swachhata and Water.

The winners were selected from among 400 entries that poured in from 182 districts across 29 states. PWC, the knowledge partner for the awards, conducted a thorough check on each of the schemes, measuring the impact of the project on the public and on sustainability, among other parameters. The shortlist was then verified by field reports by the Indian Express’s team of reporters and editors.

The detailed reports on each of the projects, submitted by the DMs, were screened and the final winners were chosen by a jury headed by former Chief Justice Justice of India R M Lodha. The other jury members are Wajahat Habibullah, former chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities and the first Chief Information Commissioner of India; Nirupama Rao, India’s Foreign Secretary from 2009 to 2011 who had also been India’s Ambassador to the United States, China and the High Commissioner to Sri Lanka; K M Chandrasekhar, former Cabinet Secretary; and Amarjeet Sinha, member, Public Enterprises Selection Board.